Parking advisory for Neal S. Blaisdell Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large number of people are expected to attend multiple events at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center this Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18.

Be advised that there will be increased traffic on streets surrounding the complex. Parking will be limited.

The public is also advised that the parking lot will close intermittently as it reaches capacity.

The Blaisdell parking lot will be open to the public starting at 9 a.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Made In Hawaii Festival will promptly open at 10 a.m. Only vendors and event participants with passes will be allowed into the parking lot prior to 9 a.m.

Valet parking will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact Elite Parking at 591-0717.

Alternate public parking will also be available at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. This alternate parking will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.