Park officials find park bathroom vandalized and torched

Vandalized and burned is how park officials discovered the men’s restroom of the Hanapepe Town Park comfort station on Tuesday, June 18.

“It is concerning that anyone would vandalize and burn a comfort station that is so widely used by the community,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick Porter. “We are hoping the public can assist in providing any information to the Kauai Police Department regarding this incident.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation staff are in the process of assessing damages, and the restroom is closed until further notice.

To accommodate the hundreds of patrons that visit the weekly Sunshine Market at Hanapepe on Thursdays as well as Friday Art Night, the County of Kauai​​​​​​​ is installing portable toilets to accommodate all park users.

A police report has been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

To report suspicious activity, call Police Dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.