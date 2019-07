The number of parasitic outbreaks in pools is on the rise.

According to a new CDC report, outbreaks of a parasite known as “Crypto” have risen over 10 percent in the last 10 years.

The disease is spread through human and animal waste and can cause diarrhea, fever and nausea.

The CDC recommends staying out of the water if you’re sick, avoid swallowing the water and shower before getting in the pool.