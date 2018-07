HAWAII KAI (KHON2) - Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man after they say he assaulted an on-duty 35-year-old paramedic in Hawaii Kai.

Emergency Medical Services says the paramedic was tending to the intoxicated suspect who had cut his hand, when the man assaulted him.

The paramedic did not go to the hospital. The suspect has not yet been charged.