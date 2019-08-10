Pali Lanes staying, but future is uncertain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – After years of back and forth, and even plans to change the site Alexander and Baldwin announced today it wants to preserve Pali Lanes. However, the bowling alley’s owner said it needs some major renovations.

He said the bowling alley has been around since the 60’s and it hasn’t been updated much since then.

“We’re going through problems with the roof leaking and those kind of things,” said Pali Lanes Owner and General Manager Arthur B. Machado Jr. “We have a problem right now with our snack bar because theres a new law that says you need a drop ceiling in order to have the snack bar in working condition.”

Machado said they’re able to pay the bills to keep the place going, but they need more money to fix issues like these.

“Thats the dilemma we’re in right now,” said Machado. “For us to invest money into the building itself on a month to month lease, it’s very hard to get support from the banks or anybody.”

Right now they have a monthly lease. He’s hoping to get at least a five year lease, and he’s looking to Alexander and Baldwin for help.

Alexander and Baldwin said:

A&B is working with the owners of Pali Lanes to explore the long-term viability of their operation. In addition, A&B will reach out to other potential bowling operators and evaluate complementary activities and uses. Alexander and Baldwin

For now, Machado said he will do what he can to keep the bowling alley open for everyone and in the best shape possible.

“I don’t want to see it close again because one of my partners who [started it] passed away and one of the things he said to me, he said, ‘We’ve got to keep the bowling center,'” said Machado.

He said they plan to have more meetings with Alexander and Baldwin to figure out the leasing plan, and how to pay for needed repairs on the building.