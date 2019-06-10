Pali Highway now open on Sundays

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Pali Highway is now open to traffic on the weekend. The state is allowing access during certain times on Sundays, a welcomed relief for Windward residents.

For 4 months commuters have had limited access only on weekdays. They have to deal with the closure until at least August as the state prevents future rock slides. So they're optimistic about this new Sunday schedule.

For the past several months the Pali Highway has been empty on weekends. That's ended as drivers will be able to use the Pali Highway on Sundays. The new schedule is different from weekdays. On Sundays, the Honolulu-bound contraflow is between 6 to 11:30 in the morning. The Kailua bound lanes are open from 12:30 to 6 in the afternoon.

"I think it's going to be great because we too want to go out and visit ohana on the other side. It's easier to get over the Pali and get right there versus waiting in the long lines in the Likelike," said Kaneohe resident Momilani Elyan.

"Every little bit helps because sometimes we have to go to town on weekends," said Kailua resident Akemi Bischoff.

Windward residents tell us the closure has been inconvenient and it affects how they go about their day.

"It's been hard. I don't commute to town often, but when I have to go we think twice before do we really have to go," said Bischoff.

We also reached out to some of the businesses in the area and the Kailua merchants we spoke to tell us the limited access on the Pali Highway has not impacted them, but they have heard of other businesses being affected.

The Sunday schedule will continue unless there's a need for construction closure. For some residents, they know a lot of patience come with these changes.

"So when you come you just got to chill and not have anything pressing, but if you have a pressing schedule it does get a little precarious," said Elyan.

There will be a slight change to the schedule next week Sunday, June 16. According to the Department of Transportation,