HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes are now open.

An overturned vehicle is currently on left side of the Pali Highway Honolulu-bound.

All lanes going Honolulu-bound at Castle Junction are closed while the vehicle struck into a concrete barrier.

HFD and EMS are currently on scene.

Use Likelike or H-3 as alternate routes.