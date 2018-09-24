Pahoa man arrested for theft and drug offenses in Puna

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PUNA (KHON2) - Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a 28-year-old Pahoa man on Friday for theft and drug offenses after allegedly taking a phone from a vehicle.

Ryan Vanstralen was identified by a victim who was sitting in his vehicle on Church Road in the Nanawale Estates Subdivision of Puna when Vanstralen allegedly reached in his vehicle taking a cellular phone.

The victim called police around 2:30 p.m. reporting the theft.

Vanstralen returned to the scene while officers were investigating the incident. Police then arrested Vanstralen.

Police also found Vanstralen in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use.

Ryan Vanstralen was subsequently charged with unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, theft, promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on $10,000.00 bail and his initial court appearance is pending.

Police are advising the public to be aware of their surroundings and to use caution and remain alert when stopping in remote areas.