Ozawa, Waters special election set for April 13

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A special election do-over has been set for Saturday, April 13th. This is for Honolulu City Council District 4, Ala Moana to Hawaii Kai. The do-over comes after the Supreme Court invalidated the election of Trevor Ozawa, when Tommy Waters challenged the results.

The special election will only involve Ozawa and Waters. The City Clerk says it will be an all-mail election.

Here's the timeline:

-On February 27th, ballots will be mailed to military and overseas voters.

-Voter registration deadline will be March 14th.

-Ballots will be mailed on March 21st.

-There will be early walk-in voting at Honolulu Hale only from April 1-13, except on Sunday.

We asked if the City Clerk will make any adjustments in collecting mail-in ballots in light of the Supreme Court's decision.

"I don't know if there will be anything that will be changing in the postal service," said City Clerk Glen Takahashi. "I will say we will probably bring some of the state election observers over with us at that time to have a couple of witnesses so that we can say, 'Yes the transfer did occur before 6 p.m.'"

Election day registration will also be open. The poll will close at 6 p.m. and the results will be issued later that evening. The City Clerk says the cost to run this April 13th election will be about $250-thousand.

Meanwhile, Honolulu city council members will need to temporarily fill the District 4 vacancy. The council will be holding a public hearing on Monday, February 4th to consider names that have been submitted by the council members. The public can also submit names by contacting their district representative.