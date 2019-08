David and June Moore were sentenced Thursday for animal cruelty charges after more than 270 dogs were seized from their care in October 2016.

David Moore was given one year in prison and ordered to pay $39,450 in restitution to the Hawaiian Humane Society.

June Moore, David’s mother, was sentenced to one year of probation and four days in jail.

The judge told the Moores, “Regardless of your content, dogs were dying in your care and you did nothing.”