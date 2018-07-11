OVUII law includes alcohol and prescription medications

HONOLULU(KHON2) - The charge for drunk driving is now known as operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. And it includes more than alcohol.

Hawaii law states that a person can be arrested for OVUII if they drive a car "while under the influence of any drug that impairs their ability to operate the vehicle in a careful and prudent manner."

Attorney Jonathan Burge specializes in in OVUII cases. He said it's a subjective definition.

"It's just something that you know and feel when you hear all the evidence. Weaving, fall down as you get out of the car, can't do a field sobriety test, those things can add up to not operating in a careful and prude manner," Burge said.

What other substances does the law include?

"According to the Penal Code, it's any substance that can cause impairment. So if you take it to its broadest sense, if you drink too much NyQuil that could count. It all depends on how you are driving and how you're reacting," explained Burge.

The Hawaii revised statutes defines 'substance' as alcohol or any drug that includes an organic chemical solvent in its composition.

There are 10 pages of controlled substances listed by the DEA. everything from Alfentanil to Temazepam.

Though the OVUII law targets illegal drugs, many people don't realize it also includes prescription medications.

"If you're taking some kind of medication and you know it makes you dizzy, makes it so that you sometimes can't walk correctly, then maybe you can't drive correctly," Burge said.

Many medications warn people not to operate heavy machinery and that includes a car.

One of the most common mistakes Burge said his clients make is mixing alcohol with their medications.

"They'll say, well I didn't drink that much, but I was taking this and they'll show me a bottle...Mixing alcohol and drugs can be bad stuff," Burge said.

