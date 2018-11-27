Local News

Overturned vehicle blocking multiple eastbound lanes on H-1 near Red Hill off-ramp

By:

Posted: Nov 27, 2018 05:47 AM HST

Updated: Nov 27, 2018 05:47 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Multiple eastbound lanes on the H-1 before the Red Hill off-ramp are blocked due to an overturned vehicle Tuesday morning. 

There is limited information available on any injuries at this time. 

Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu firefighters are on scene. 

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This story is developing, stay with KHON2 on-air and online for the latest details. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News