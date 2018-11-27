Overturned vehicle blocking multiple eastbound lanes on H-1 near Red Hill off-ramp

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Multiple eastbound lanes on the H-1 before the Red Hill off-ramp are blocked due to an overturned vehicle Tuesday morning.

There is limited information available on any injuries at this time.

Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu firefighters are on scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

