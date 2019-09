HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers.

Overnight work this weekend will shut down up to three lanes on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway.

This will be in the Pearl City area between the H-1/H-2 split and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass.

The closures start at 6:30 Friday night and run until 6:30 Saturday morning.

It will happen again Saturday night at 7 p.m., with everything reopening by 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews are doing shoulder widening work.