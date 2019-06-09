Overnight rubbish build-up on Oahu shore shocks nearby residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) - People found an unfortunate surprise along Punaluu beach on World Oceans Day. They found large amounts of trash along the beach as far as the eye can see.

Among the items that have washed ashore are scuba gear, netting, plastic bottles, baskets and fishing tools.

Bonnie Turner says she usually takes daily walks from her residential living home along the beach, but when she walked to the shore, she couldn't believe her eyes.

"I was really shocked," said Turner. "It was really bad. I've never seen it - I mean I've been coming on this beach for years, and I've never seen it like this before."

Others who had camped overnight at the beach say the items began washing on shore late last night.

"This is all new stuff that washed up earlier today. Last night we came and we grabbed whatever we saw, and then we put it over on the side," said Fono Voa, a beachgoer.

Kahi Pacarro, Executive Director of Sustainable Coastlines says trash building up at eastern beaches like Punaluu is common. However, he says there's been more and more trash, from around the world, washing up on these shores, which is a major concern.

"The real scary thing is this is going to happen more and more," said Pacarro.

He says if you see trash on the beach, you should take immediate action before it gets washed away.

"The goal is to really get it above the high tide line, and when you're in a community in the east side of Oahu, for example, the freeway is right there. So bring it to the edge of the freeway, as close to a City and County trash can as you can," said Pacarro.