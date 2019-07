HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

Expect serious delays on the H-1 Freeway overnight this week in the Pearl City and Aiea area.

Up to four lanes will be closed on the westbound side between the Ka’amilo Street Overpass and the H-1 and H-2 split from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Up to three lanes will be closed on the eastbound side between the H-1 H-2 split and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

This is so crews can do pre cast panel work.

Avoid the area if possible.