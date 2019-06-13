Outdoor Warning Siren System testing scheduled for Thursday

Just a heads up!

Outdoor Warning Siren System testing is scheduled for Thursday, June 13th at Waimanalo and Hanauma Bay.

This will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals during the identified time frame.

Testing will include short blasts known as "burps".

During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens.

For more information on the Outdoor Warning Siren System, click here.