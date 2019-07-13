Oprah opens private ranch road to aid evacuations in Maui fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all hands on deck as Maui County fire crews continue to battle that brush fire in Kihei, and that includes Oprah Winfrey.

When the fire first broke out, residents took to Twitter to ask that she open up her private ranch road so that people could evacuate through Kula.

Oprah responded saying in part, quote: “Access to the road was given to county officials immediately…” and that she is “Hoping for the safety of all.”

Governor Ige thanked her on Twitter last night.

