One person dead in house fire in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) - One person is dead after a house fire in Hilo Saturday morning.

It happened at about 9:35 a.m. Saturday morning at a home on Alenaio Lane.

One witness says she heard a loud sound around 9:40 a.m.

"I could hear two loud noises. I thought my neighbors dropped something and then my mom heard from my neighbor there was a fire. So I ran outside to see, and then there's this big cloud of smoke," said nearby resident Cayla Esposo.

Fire officials saying the fire started behind a two-story plantation home near Kinoole Street. When they arrived, the area was fully involved.

"[I was] coming out of BJ Penn's and I hadn't gone about three feet before everybody was looking, stopping their cars and what I did was I looked to the right down the street, and there was the fire," said witness Mike Burke.

Burke said fire crews were quick to respond. The fire station just feet away from the burning home.

"By the time the fire department was putting water on it, the flames were really going. Smoke was billowing in the area, thick as anything. Everybody around me was saying 'oh my goodness is this going to catch fire to the other buildings?' because it was really intense really fast," Burke said.

The fire was brought under control just 40 minutes later. Bystanders worried the blaze would affect nearby structures

"It's not a residential as-such with grass and everything.Houses are more or less on top of each other going all the way down the street," Burke added.

The burning home was in such bad shape crews couldn't do an immediate search.

Once the fire was extinguished, they found a body inside. The victim has not been identified.

Everyone else was accounted for.

Officials say fire crews were able to make a defensive attack to save other homes just 20-feet away. Those suffered moderate damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, damage to the home is $525,000.