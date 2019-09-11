One of last remaining USS Arizona survivors has died

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial released on Facebook that Lauren Bruner, one of the last remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, has passed away.
Bruner told the Associated Press in 2016 that he spent seven months recovering in the hospital because most of his body was covered in burns after the attack on the USS Arizona. He returned to battle afterwards.
Now only three survivors remain, according to the Memorial: Don Stratton, Lou Conter and Ken Potts.
Bruner visited Hawaii and the Memorial over the years.