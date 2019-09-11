One of last remaining USS Arizona survivors has died

In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 photo, Lauren Bruner, one of five remaining survivors of the USS Arizona which was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, holds with a 1940 photo of himself, at his home in La Mirada, Calif. Bruner was getting ready for church when the alarm on his battleship sounded. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

We are deeply saddened to share the news that Pearl Harbor Survivor Lauren Bruner has passed away. Lauren was one of… Posted by Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial released on Facebook that Lauren Bruner, one of the last remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, has passed away.

Bruner told the Associated Press in 2016 that he spent seven months recovering in the hospital because most of his body was covered in burns after the attack on the USS Arizona. He returned to battle afterwards.

Now only three survivors remain, according to the Memorial: Don Stratton, Lou Conter and Ken Potts.

Bruner visited Hawaii and the Memorial over the years.