One of four charged in IBEW conspiracy pleads guilty

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Russell Yamanoha pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the IBEW case that ensnared its former business manager, Brian Ahakuelo as well.

Yamanoha is one of four individuals charged with “conspiracy to make or cause to be made false entries in records required to be kept by a labor union,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price in August.

The misdemeanor conspiracy charges outline those 4 individuals’ roles as alleged accomplices in vote rigging that was allegedly done while Brian Ahakuelo was IBEW Local 1260 business manager. Ahakuelo along with his wife, Marily and her sister, Jennifer Estencion pleaded not guilty on August 28 to a slew of charges related to union business.

The max penalty Yamanoha faces is up to one year in prison and $10,000 fine.

Yamanoha’s sentencing will take place on December 10. He has since been released on bond of $10,000 until sentencing and must also surrender his passport.

Yamanoha continues to be employed as a HART spokesperson for the city’s rail project.