One dead in Big Island house fire
HONOLULU (KHON2) - One person is dead following a house fire on Ainaloa Drive in Pahoa, Big Island.
According to the Hawaii Island Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday. When fire crews got there, they found a one-story home fully engulfed in flames. During the mop-up operation, crews found a body in the home.
The fire cost about $180,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
