Local News

One dead in Big Island house fire

By:

Posted: Nov 23, 2018 02:20 PM HST

Updated: Nov 23, 2018 02:20 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - One person is dead following a house fire on Ainaloa Drive in Pahoa, Big Island.

According to the Hawaii Island Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday. When fire crews got there, they found a one-story home fully engulfed in flames. During the mop-up operation, crews found a body in the home.

The fire cost about $180,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News