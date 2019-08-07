One arrested in dramatic Manoa Robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old man is in custody for an armed robbery.

It happened on Monday morning just after 6 a.m. in the Manoa area.

That’s when police say four suspects in a black Mercedes SUV stopped another car with four tourists inside.

Two of the suspects got out of the SUV, with one armed with a handgun and demanded their property.

The victims then gave up their belongings and the suspects fled.

One of the suspects was later identified and arrested, but police are still looking for the three others , two men and one woman.

If you know anything, contact HPD.