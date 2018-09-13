(KHON2) - All that heavy rain from Olivia has to drain somewhere and when you live on an island, it goes into the ocean.

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Maui as storm water runoff from Olivia enters coastal waters.

Parts of Kauai and Hawaii Island are also under a brown water advisory due to the pollution caused by Olivia’s rainfall.

The evidence of Olivia is seen at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, where nets have caught large amounts of debris in the water.

The Department of Health reminds residents and visitors to stay out of the water if it is brown.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

If people must enter brown water along coastlines or in areas where water has pooled due to flooding, take precautions to cover any open wounds or injuries, and be sure to wash and rinse thoroughly with soap and clean water afterward.