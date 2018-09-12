Olivia brings heavy rain to Honokowai along northwest Maui

HONOKOWAI (KHON2) - The island of Maui has been under a flash flood warning for much of day.

Radar showed heavy rain continuing over portions of Maui.

The highest rates were estimated to be 2 to 3 inches per hour over the West Maui Mountains and 1 to 2 inches per hour over the southeastern slope of Haleakala.

Waikoloa Road and Ulaino Road remain closed near Hana. Low water crossings along Piilani Highway from Waiopae to Kipahulu are at risk of being closed by flooding.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don't drown.