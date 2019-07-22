Ohina 2019 filmmakers lab calling for short screenplay submissions through August 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Submissions now are open for the Ohina 2019 Filmmakers Lab. Providing talented local filmmakers an opportunity to learn from some of the best working screenwriters and filmmakers today, Ohina is looking for interested applicants to submit a short screenplay, bio and cover letter to apply for this year’s workshop in November. The deadline to apply is August 25, 2019.

Following a judging process, up to 10 accepted participants will be guest mentored by leading film industry creatives in a three-day intensive workshop. One filmmaker from the group will also receive the Ohina Greenlight Award, and the opportunity for Ohina Films to help fund and produce their winning script to become a completed short film. The short will premiere at the Ohina Short Film Showcase program of the 2020 Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF).

Previous mentors of the Ohina Filmmakers Lab have included Joe Robert Cole (co-screenwriter of Black Panther), Eric Pearson (co-screenwriter of Thor: Ragnarok), and Dana Ledoux-Miller (co-screenwriter, Narcos, Newsroom). `Ohina’s 2017 Greenlight Award winner, Kālewa by Mitchel Viernes, recently won Best Sci-Fi Short at the 2018 New Renaissance Film Festival in Amsterdam.

Participants must either be based in Hawaii or have roots in Hawaii. To apply, visit www.Ohina.org. Accepted applicants will be notified by October 1.