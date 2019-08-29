Yellow placard allows Ohana Tacos to reopen

LAHAINA (KHON2) — After a red placard closed Ohana Tacos, the business was allowed to reopen under a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard as of Wednesday, Aug. 28.

According to the Public Health Office, the level of cockroach activity has decreased significantly in the restaurant and “no longer poses an imminent health threat.”

During the Aug. 28 reinspection, four live roaches were observed on one wall, and no roaches were observed on any food contact surfaces.

The pest control contractor has conducted several treatments since the first DOH inspection on Aug. 22, and will continue going forward to ensure that pests are monitored and eliminated.

Ohana Tacos performed deep cleaning to remove food debris and grease build-up and is continuing to work in coordination with the pest control contractor to fill gaps and holes after treatments are applied to those areas.

Single-use items have been discarded and all food contact surfaces will continue to be cleaned and sanitized after each pest control treatment.

A follow-up inspection will be conducted on Sept. 5.