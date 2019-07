HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Kelii Akina is urging support of Native Hawaiians who are in favor of TMT.

He voted in favor of a board resolution that authorizes OHA’s administration to act regarding the rights, safety, and well-being of OHA beneficiaries on Mauna Kea.

But also proposed an amendment that would have acknowledged OHA’s duty to also represent its beneficiaries who support the project.