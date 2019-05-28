Officer hospitalized, suspect arrested on first degree attempted murder charge

HONOLULU (KHON2) - According to police, a 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, May 26 on suspicion of trying to kill a police officer. The attack happened in the First Hawaiian Bank parking lot off of Kapiolani Boulevard.

The officer was responding to an incident when the attack occurred. The officer was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The man who attacked the officer is being held on first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and first degree theft and contempt.