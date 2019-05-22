OCCC work furlough inmate fails to return to facility on Tuesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Department of Public Safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Public Safety reported an OCCC work furlough inmate failed to return back to the facility on Tuesday.

Laumaka work furlough inmate, Tyler Adams failed to return to the work furlough center by 6 p.m.

Officials say Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police were notified.

The 47-year-old Adams is described to be 5'9", weighing 168 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Adams is serving time for Theft 1 and 2. His next parole hearing is scheduled for September.

He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.

If you see him, the Department of Public Safety is urging the public to call 911, or Sheriffs at 586-1352.