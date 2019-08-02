OCCC work furlough inmate fails to return from pass

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Charleson Aweau failed to return from his furlough pass to OCCC Module 20.

He was supposed to return by 5 p.m. Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

27-year-old Aweau is 5’8” and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Aweau is serving time for Burglary 1 and Robbery 2. His next parole hearing was scheduled for December of this year. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

Aweau is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.