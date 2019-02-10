Latest Oahu Road Closures:

Kilauea Ave is shut down in both directions between Elepaio St & Hunakai St due to down, live electrical lines.

H-1 West, School St On-ramp, the right lane is closed due to a down tree. Drive with caution in the area.

Kunia Road (by the Hawaii Country Club) – Both lanes are closed due to a down pole, use alternate route.

Duke’s Lane at Kalakaua Ave: Closed due to fallen tree branches on roadway and the tree split, falling hazard.

Kawaihao Street is closed between Ward Avenue and Kamani Street due to a leaning utility pole.

Kalaimoku Street blocked from Kalakaua Avenue to Kuhio Avenue due to a blown off roof top in the roadway