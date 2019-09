HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man has been sentenced to four years in prison for the 2016 Waiahole crash that killed two people.

Joshua Thompson was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when he hit a red Corvette on Kamehameha Highway. 33-year-old Sefi-Lina Gray and 55-year-old Mark Matsushima were killed.

Court documents show that Thompson was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He was indicted on charges of negligent homicide and drug offenses.