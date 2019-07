An Oahu man accused of using social media to prey on a minor pled guilty.

Dustin Miyakawa reportedly posed as a photographer and used Instagram, a mobile social media app, to lure a teenage girl into his home.

He pled guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Miyakawa faces at least 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under his plea, his counts of sex trafficking of children and sexual exploitation of a child will be dismissed.