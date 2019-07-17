Oahu man charged with attempted enticement of a minor tells his mom to get rid of his electronics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal investigators say an Oahu man whose accused of trying to entice a child allegedly told his mother to get rid of his electronic devices.

Neil Both-Magnisi was charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Authorities recently got a warrant to search his home.

They said his mother gave them black mini cameras that looked like toy cars.

Agents also recovered a laptop and memory cards.

Court documents say Both-Magnisi used an app to communicate with who he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

The boy was actually an undercover officer.