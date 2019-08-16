Oahu housing sales see significant gains

New proposals aim to add affordable housing by creating incentives for developers

According to data from the Honolulu Board of Realtors, neighborhoods across Oahu saw significant increases from last year. Both the number of single-family home sales and the median price of those homes went up compared to July 2018.

In the Kailua-Waimanalo areas, home sales went up by 45%, and the median price increased from $980,000 to $1,107,500.

Makakilo sales doubled, and the median home price went up 4% to $715,000. Condos in Hawaii Kai had similar increases, more than doubling in total sales with a median price of $688,000, a 4% increase. These condos were particularly popular, with an average of 22 days on the market.

