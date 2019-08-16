Oahu housing sales see significant gains

According to data from the Honolulu Board of Realtors, neighborhoods across Oahu saw significant increases from last year. Both the number of single-family home sales and the median price of those homes went up compared to July 2018.

In the Kailua-Waimanalo areas, home sales went up by 45%, and the median price increased from $980,000 to $1,107,500.

Makakilo sales doubled, and the median home price went up 4% to $715,000. Condos in Hawaii Kai had similar increases, more than doubling in total sales with a median price of $688,000, a 4% increase. These condos were particularly popular, with an average of 22 days on the market.