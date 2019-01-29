Oahu and Molokai public libraries to close February 7 for Library Institute Day

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - All Oahu and Molokai public libraries and support offices will be closed on Thursday, February 7, 2019 for Library Institute Day. Book drops at all branches will remain open. All branches, with the exception of Aiea and Hawaii Kai Public Libraries, will resume normal public service hours on Friday, February 8th.

Library staff will attend a one-day workshop to receive training on statewide initiatives and techniques on improving patron experiences.

Although public library branches maybe closed, HSPLS offers online resources 24/7 via their website www.librarieshawaii.org.

For more information, please refer to the HSPLS Holiday Schedule at this link.