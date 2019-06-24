HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Police Department reports that 11 people on-board a skydiving plane have perished. The Hawaii Department of Transportation originally reported there were 9 people who died: one pilot, five employees, three customers.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death for all the victims is multiple blunt force injuries due to plane crash.

There were 10 men and one woman among the victims.

They were part of an Oahu Parachute Center flight that crashed at the Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia, Oahu.

The Department of Transportation confirmed that it was a Beechcraft 65 King Air Twin Engine that crashed within the perimeter of the airfield.

There were no survivors.

"The people of Hawai'i join me in extending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the 11 lives lost on Friday evening. I want to assure you that the state will do whatever it can to assist with the federal investigation. We will miss the energy, vitality and spirit of those lost in this terrible crash," Hawaii Gov. David Ige.

NTSB investigator Eliott Simpson briefs NTSB Board Member Jennifer Homendy Sunday at the scene of the Hawaii skydiving crash. pic.twitter.com/3zG4qTjsg9 — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 23, 2019

The NTSB has a team of 11 here on Oahu that are investigating the crash. The plane's wreckage is still on the airfield but the NTSB expects to move the items to a secured location soon. They also ask that anyone who may have information on or video of the crash to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.

Among the things the investigation will look at are the manifest, the passengers, the pilot, training and maintenance records and FAA oversight of the company. They will also look at weather being a factor, however, they do know that it was clear with light wind at the time of the crash.