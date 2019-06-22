NTSB holds second press conference on Mokuleia plane crash that killed 11

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of seven of the 11 victims involved in the airplane crash that occurred at Dillingham Airfield on the evening of Friday, June 21.

The names released today include:

Joshua Drablos, 27, U.S. military member stationed in Hawai‘i, Virginia resident

Nikolas Glebov, 28, St. Paul, Minnesota

Daniel Herndon, 35, Hawai‘i resident

Michael Martin, 32, Hawai‘i resident

Jordan Tehero, 23, Hawai‘i resident

Ashley Weikel, 26, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Bryan Weikel, 27, Colorado Springs, Colorado

On June 26, two more names were released:

Larry Lemaster, 50, Hawai‘i Resident

Casey Williamson, 29, Hawai‘i Resident

On July 2, the final victims’ identities were released:

James Lisenbee, 48, lived in Hawai‘i since January 2019

Jerome Renck, 42, Hawai‘i resident

The identities of the remaining four victims will be released once they have been confirmed by Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Happy and his staff. There were 10 men and one woman among the victims.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is being spearheaded by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). All questions about the crash should be directed to representatives of those federal agencies.

—

The Honolulu Police Department reports that 11 people on-board a skydiving plane have perished. The Hawaii Department of Transportation originally reported there were 9 people who died: one pilot, five employees, three customers.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death for all the victims is multiple blunt force injuries due to plane crash.

There were 10 men and one woman among the victims.

They were part of an Oahu Parachute Center flight that crashed at the Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia, Oahu.

The Department of Transportation confirmed that it was a Beechcraft 65 King Air Twin Engine that crashed within the perimeter of the airfield.

There were no survivors.

“The people of Hawai’i join me in extending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the 11 lives lost on Friday evening. I want to assure you that the state will do whatever it can to assist with the federal investigation. We will miss the energy, vitality and spirit of those lost in this terrible crash,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige.

NTSB investigator Eliott Simpson briefs NTSB Board Member Jennifer Homendy Sunday at the scene of the Hawaii skydiving crash. pic.twitter.com/3zG4qTjsg9— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 23, 2019

The NTSB has a team of 11 here on Oahu that are investigating the crash. The plane’s wreckage is still on the airfield but the NTSB expects to move the items to a secured location soon. They also ask that anyone who may have information on or video of the crash; or photos or videos of the plane from the last two years to email witness@ntsb.gov. The tail number of the aircraft is N256TA.

Among the things the investigation will look at are the manifest, the passengers, the pilot, training and maintenance records and FAA oversight of the company. They will also look at weather being a factor, however, they do know that it was clear with light wind at the time of the crash.