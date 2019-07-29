North Shore residents say tour buses are breaking the rules, overcrowding

North Shore residents are speaking out again about tour buses.

Back in 2017, a ban on tour buses was discussed but didn’t go anywhere.

But now, residents are saying there are more tour buses and vans than before, and they’re breaking the rules.

If you drive down Kamehameha Highway, chances are you’ll see many tour vans and buses parked off to the side in areas that prohibit parking.

Many North Shore residents say it’s the increase of tours, lack of safety and lack of enforcement that’s become a concern.

“People run across the street and it says no parking, I’ve almost taken doors off of cars, I’ve almost hit people,” said Waialua resident Jack Reid.

The majority of North Shore residents say the big problem area is Laniakea Beach. The only “parking area” has signs that read No Parking and yet, everyone parks there. And it creates traffic with people running across the street to get to the beach.

Some tour operators received tickets from HPD at that location and now won’t park there. However, some say they’ve come up with a new way for their customers to see turtles.

“They drive 5 miles per hour down the road, people are backed up all the way to the bypass road and all the way down while they drive slow,” Tonya Reid said.

Police say going under the speed limit isn’t against the law, unless a minimum speed is posted, however, if a vehicle is driving slow and causing traffic that is non-compliance with the posted speed limit which could land you a ticket.

“It’s a few bad apples that make us all look bad,” said tour bus driver Kenrick Onoyama. “Most of the guys, we just try and follow the rules.”

KHON2 asked if he sees some other bus drivers break the rules

“Some is not the word, it’s many, and they just don’t care,” he said.

The issue has become a hot topic at neighborhood board meetings as well.

“I’m not against tourists, the [tour bus drivers] drop them off, they’re not educated [on the ocean, the water], the drivers are like ‘Okay have fun at the beach, and the lifeguards are overwhelmed, the beaches are packed,” said North Shore neighborhood board member Raquel Hill. “Our state and city agencies promote and push our tourism, our islands, our beaches, our turtles, to the point of it doesn’t make sense anymore, it’s overcrowding and now it’s just irresponsible.”

It’s become such an issue that it has lead to altercations between tour drivers and residents.

“I don’t want anyone thinking Hawaii is awful because we do have really good people in these islands and it should be embraced but they are reaching their limit and you can’t blame people for reaching that frustration,” she said.

She would like to reach a compromise with tour bus companies.

“If you see two to three buses there, I don’t know if there needs to be a scheduling program, I don’t know, but the bus companies themselves need to educate and enforce among their own company to help the problem it’s not just on us and it’s not just on any agency but it’s all of us combined,” she said.