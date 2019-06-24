Noise, increased traffic expected during military exercise on Oahu

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is participating in the anti-terrorism/force protection exercise, Citadel Pacific 2019, beginning June 24 through June 28, 2019.

This annual exercise is designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to threats to installations, commands and units.



Personnel and residents at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and in the surrounding community, as well as visitors to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, may hear announcements, sirens or other loud noises associated with the training.

Measures are taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise may cause increased traffic around the base or temporary delays in base access.

Base personnel should expect to hear exercise announcements communicated via the “Giant Voice” mass notification system.

All announcements will be preceded and followed with, “Exercise, Exercise, Exercise.”

This annual exercise, conducted by U.S. Pacific Fleet and Commander, Navy Installations Command, uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.

For questions, please contact JBPHH Public Affairs Office, (808) 473-2926, or duty cell at (808) 371-5189