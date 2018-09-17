No-kill animal shelter burglarized but dogs are safe

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Workers at the Oahu SPCA in Wahiawa were stunned when they walked into their office Sunday morning to find it was burglarized. The animals were unharmed and all accounted for, but hundreds of dollars worth of electronics and a car were taken.

This is the first time Oahu SPCA has been burglarized at this location since they moved in October of 2016. The front door was busted open and their office was ransacked.

"I just can't believe that something like that can happen here and the fact that somebody targeted us and burglarized us, I don't have words of how everything is make us feel. I'm still in shock. I'm sure the rest of us are still in shock," said Rachel Zinkus adoptions coordinator at Oahu SPCA.

Phones and computers - most of their electronic appliances needed to run the shelter are gone.

We're told at least 3 cell phones, 2 tablets, a brand new laptop, and a donated 2013 black Kia Rio with license plate number SNP 390 were stolen to name a few. Even lifesaving medications for the animals were taken. Staff members suspect the items were taken sometime between 5:30 Saturday night and 8:00 o'clock Sunday morning.

"Thankfully, no one was harmed. No animals were harmed, that is what we are so thankful for. Everything else is just material and we can rebuild that," said Zinkus.

The burglary has angered those who support the nonprofit.

"Foundations like this, they are based on donations so they rely on people's generosity to help the puppies and the kittens and then you have people that come around with no consideration for that? That just think they can take whatever they want, when they want and it's not right," said Kevin Francis who has adopted two dogs from the no-kill shelter.

Despite all that, what was not taken was the mission as workers carried on helping animals. Operations continued throughout the day with some setbacks such as no phone lines.

"We are utilizing our FaceBook a lot so if anyone wants to get in touch with us right now that's going to be the easiest way to do so," said Zinkus. "Still doing regular adoption events. We have moved around some of our appointments. We are seeing clients and if there's something we don't have, we are writing prescriptions to get elsewhere."

If you have any information about the incident or the items that were stolen, call Oahu SPCA and Honolulu Police.

Https://www.gofundme.com/help-rebuild-the-oahu-spca-clinic

