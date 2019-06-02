Nisei veterans of 442nd Infantry Regiment honored with La Legion D'Honneur award

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Royce Higa is one of six Nisei veterans receiving La Legion D'Honneur from the Honorary Consul of France on Saturday morning. The five other veterans are Hidenobu Hiyane, George Oide, Clinton Shiraishi, Koichi Tokushige and Paul Watanabe.

Royce Higa is one of six Nisei veterans receiving La Legion D'Honneur from the Honorary Consul of France on Saturday morning. The five other veterans are Hidenobu Hiyane, George Oide, Clinton Shiraishi, Koichi Tokushige and Paul Watanabe.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Six Nisei veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat team received the highest military decoration for their service in France during WWII on Saturday.

The honors took place at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The Nisei veterans had a point to prove.

The volunteers of the 100th Infantry Battalion from Hawaii, and the Nisei sons of families sent to relocation camps on the mainland.

Despite American citizenship, the soldiers of the 442nd Regimental Combat team had to prove their loyalty and patriotism.

"Up till then, that day we're Americans, not Japanese, you know," said Robert Kishinami of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Straight from boot camp they were sent to a landing base in northern Africa, then to Italy, where they earned the respect of superiors while sustaining record casualties.

But Italy would prove to be a prelude to a new mission.

The 442nd would head northward through dangerous waters to the southern shores of France.

The Nisei campaign started in Marseille, north to Aix-en-Provence, and Avignon and finally to the region of France known as the Grand Best, very close to the German border.

"These men brought us liberty and liberty is the first word of our motto, so we owe these men our independence, our freedom, our prosperity," said San Francisco Consul General of France, Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens.

Few Nisei veterans of these battles remain alive today.

These six proudly represented their units in receiving La Legion D'Honneur from the Honorary Consul of France on Saturday morning: Royce Higa, Hidenobu Hiyane, George Oide, Clinton Shiraishi, Koichi Tokushige and Paul Watanabe.

"The people really nice," said George Oide of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, when he was asked about what he remembered the most about serving in France. "People all the same, no matter where you go, French, Italian, German, all the same."

The 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat team will be honored later this year on the 75th anniversary of their service in eastern France, freeing the region of Nazi occupation.

Consulate General of France, San Francisco addresses recipients of La Legion D'Honneur on Saturday, June 1.