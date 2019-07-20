Nightly closures of Waialae Avenue on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway for sign work begin July 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the Waialae Avenue onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed nightly beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, with the last night closure ending at 4 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019.

During the closure, contractors will remove existing sign structures and foundations and will construct 12 new sign structures and guardrails. Additional closures in the area may be necessary to complete the work.

When the onramp is closed motorists may access the westbound H-1 Freeway by detouring to the 11th Avenue onramp via Waialae Avenue.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures and detour. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and The Bus have been notified of the closure.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and check traffic apps like GoAkamai.org before getting on the road.