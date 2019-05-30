Nightly closure of westbound H-1 Freeway at Kunia Road offramp

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of scheduled nightly closures of the H-1 Freeway westbound between the Kunia Road offramp (Exit 5B) and the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 through Friday, June 7.

The full closure of westbound lanes over three nights is needed to ensure the safety of contractors and motorists as HDOT works to install a new overhead sign structure. Motorists will be directed to Farrington Highway via the Waikele/Waipahu exit (Exit 7) and Paiwa Street and can reenter the H-1 westbound at Kualakai Parkway.

Special Duty Officers will be present during the nightly closures and electronic message boards have been placed to alert the public to the closure.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time before getting on the road. Roadwork is weather permitting.