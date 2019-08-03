Night closures at 3 W Bridges scheduled August 5-8 and August 12-15

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds the public of scheduled night closures of Kuhio Highway at the 3 W Bridges (Waioli, Waipa, Waikoko).

The night work requiring the full closure of Kuhio Highway at the bridges will be from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following nights:

Waikoko and Waipa Bridges

Monday, August 5 through Thursday, August 8 (closure ending at 5 a.m. August 9)

Waioli Bridge

Monday, August 12 through Thursday, August 15 (closure ending at 5 a.m. August 16)

All work is weather permitting. First responders have been notified and have planned staging and procedures in the event of an emergency requiring them to access the work zones. Variable Message Signs have been placed along Kuhio Highway to further inform motorists of the scheduled closures.

During the closures at the bridges, there will be no vehicular access to the highway. Pedestrian access, Park and Ride facilities, and a shuttle will be provided for residents and authorized Transient Vacation Rental guests.

Details are as follows: