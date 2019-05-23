Night closure scheduled for Kuhio Highway past Waipa Bridge on May 23

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating the public on the status of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) past Waipa Bridge. Nighttime bridge closures at Waipa and Waikoko Bridges originally scheduled for earlier this week have been rescheduled to Thursday, May 23.

The full nighttime closure will start at 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23. The road will reopen to those with county-issued placards on the established weekday schedule at 5:30 a.m. Friday, May 24. No bridge closures will be scheduled Friday night due to the Kapaa High School and Kauai High School graduations.

As a reminder, Waipa and Waikoko Bridges will close to all vehicular traffic at the start of the nightwork. Park and Ride sites, pedestrian access, and a shuttle between the Park and Ride and Wainiha is available for placard-holders. The shuttle, operated by the Hanalei Colony Resort, is available until 11 p.m.

There will be no bridge closures Friday, May 24 and the Memorial Day weekend. Access to Kuhio Highway past Waipa Bridge will run on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

Nightly closures for bridge work are expected to resume Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30. A full weekend closure of Waikoko Bridge is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday, May 31. The bridge will reopen to vehicular access on the holiday schedule on Monday, June 3.

Access schedules and additional information is available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/2018-kuhio-highway-emergency-repairs/

The public can also sign up for weekly updates on the Waipa and Waikoko Bridge work here.