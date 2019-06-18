Nexstar’s Annual Founder’s Day of Caring – KHON’s school supply drive

Thousands of Hawaii kids go back to school without the needed school supplies.

We teamed up with our Laulima partner, Keiki o ka ‘Aina for a school supply drive.

The drive was part of our company’s Founder’s Day which is meant to help those in our community.

Nexstar stations across the country participated in service projects.

Thanks to the generous nature of Hawaii’s people, we were able to collect markers, paper, pencils, glue sticks and many other school supplies for kids from elementary to high school.