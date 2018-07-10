New travel time message boards help drivers choose faster route

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A new trial program aims to help Oahu drivers choose the faster route between the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway.

Starting July 16, two Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) will be used to display estimated drive times during morning and afternoon commutes.

One sign will be located on the H-1 Freeway near the Kaamilo Street overpass for the eastbound morning commute. It will be activated from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays, and display the estimated travel time to reach Downtown Honolulu via the Pali Highway Exit 21. A sample message may read:

Pali Hwy Exit 21

Via H1 = 20 min.

Via H201 = 14 min.

The sign for the westbound direction is located at the Liliha Street overpass for the peak afternoon travel time. This sign will be activated between 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays, and display the estimated travel time to reach the Pearl City/Waimalu Exit 10. A sample message may read:

Pearl City Exit 10

Via H1 = 24 min.

Via H201 = 19 min.

“These signs provide motorists with travel times at key decision points so they aren’t tempted to look at their phones while driving,” said Gov. David Ige.

"We always preach to stay off your phone while you're in your car. Not everyone has a co-pilot with them. We want to make sure that we provide the information here, as well as the radio, so that whatever decision you make, you make it safely," said Ed Sniffen, deputy director, Department of Transportation Highways Division.

You can also check traffic conditions online at GoAkamai.org before you hit the road, or use apps like Google Maps and Waze.