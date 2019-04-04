HONOLULU (KHON2) - New technologies revive police investigation into 1991 cold case for Donny Gouviea



A nice guy, with a lot of friends, who never got into trouble. That's how Donny Gouveia's mom and uncle describe him.

Then he was found murdered at Ala Moana Beach park nearly 30 years ago.



But now, thanks to new technology, police are taking a closer look at this cold case.

The date was Nov. 4, 1991 when Gouveia's body was discovered near the water at the popular beach park.

"It was later determined that Donny had been assaulted and died of severe head injuries that he received," said detective Mike Ogawa of the Honolulu Police Department:.

Police say there are indications Donny had been in in the park prior to midnight on the previous night but with who remains unknown.

"A photograph of a person of interest was released to the media but his ID was never determined," said Ogawa. "This person appears to have been waiting for Donny as he was using an ATM at the Ala Moana Shopping Center on the night before his body was found."

"It was just a total shock," said Donny's uncle Walter Gouviea Jr. "That's why I said, something you never get over because we have no reasons why this would happen. We have nothing. He had a lot of friends. A lot of friends. He was very well liked by friends and family."

"I don't think he deserved it," said Donny's mother Annette Gouveia. "I want to know why he did something so wrong that made this person so angry to do this."

Police say they have chosen to highlight this case Wednesday as there have been some developments.

However assistance from the public is still needed.

"There's some evidence that we are able to analyze using new technology," Ogawa explained. "As I mentioned earlier the surveillance photographs, they're actually a person of interest. I'd like to emphasize that they're not considered a suspect right now."

Police say it's too early to say if this new information will help crack the case.

"If anybody out there has been carrying this burden for all these years, it's about time to get it off your chest," said Walter Gouveia Jr. "You know call the detectives, let them know what you know and let's put this behind us and move on."

"He's my only child," said Annette Gouveia." You just can't get over something like this."

Anyone with any additional information contact HPD either thru the cold case website or through Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300 or through the cold case website.

Click here for the cold case website.

