New study reveals what age parents think kids should start thinking about career

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The age kids should start looking at their career path could be a lot younger than people think.

According to a new "OnePoll" study, that age is 5 and a half years old.

That's the age most parents say their kid should start looking ahead at their future job. The study found 75 percent of parents want their kids to land a job in one of the STEM fields.

Meanwhile, more than half of the parents surveyed already have a specific career path in mind for their child.

Researchers say parents think computer literacy is a top skill their kid needs to learn early on in order to succeed in the future.